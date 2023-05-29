Monday, May 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mainly very hot, dry weather expected in most plain areas of country

Mainly very hot, dry weather expected in most plain areas of country
Web Desk
10:12 AM | May 29, 2023
National

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, wind-dust-thunderstorm/rain (with few hailstorm and isolated heavyfalls is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Northeast Balochistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-five, Karachi thirty, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit and Murree thirteen and Muzaffarabad nineteen  degree centigrade.    

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather chances of rain and win thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag ,Baramula, Jammu, pulwama and Shopian., while partly cludy chances of rain wind thunderstorm.

Temperature recorded this morning:   

Srinagar, Pulwama,Anantnag and Baramula eleven degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four , Leh four and Shopian ten  degree centigrade.  

Sindh Govt committed to providing equal opportunities to differently-abled persons: CM

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1685334428.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023