Mainly very hot, dry weather expected in most plain areas of country

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, wind-dust-thunderstorm/rain (with few hailstorm and isolated heavyfalls is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Northeast Balochistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-five, Karachi thirty, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit and Murree thirteen and Muzaffarabad nineteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather chances of rain and win thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag ,Baramula, Jammu, pulwama and Shopian., while partly cludy chances of rain wind thunderstorm.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama,Anantnag and Baramula eleven degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four , Leh four and Shopian ten degree centigrade.