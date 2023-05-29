May 9 attackers deserve punishment like Kulbhushan: Rana Sana

FAISALABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the people who attacked Pakistan’s defence installations and attempted to weaken the country’s defence were no less deserving of punishment than Indian spy Kulbhu­shan Sudhir Jadhav.

“They are as much criminals as [Jadhav is],” he said at a rally in Faisal­abad. Interior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah rebuffed the PTI’s offer for talks. “He (Imran Khan) says now to have negotiations with him. What negoti­ations should be held with you? You, shameless man, have not even con­demned this event (May 9 riots).

“Now he is concocting conspiracies that somehow any incident happens … he planned and they (PTI mem­bers) had a discussion on it to either carry out an attack on the home of a known PTI worker, kill one or two people and then blame us for it.”

“They also said and planned that they somehow enact a ‘rape drama’ and make the people emotional. An intelligence agency of ours intercept­ed this and told me at midnight that this is about to happen. I said I will do press conference on it and clarify it but they said: ‘Rana Sahib there is no knowing this shameless man, he may carry out an event tonight. That is why this should be told the na­tion right here and now.’” “He (Imran Khan) never talked like politicians.

“Negotiations are held with politi­cians [and] not such people … what negotiations [do you want?]” Interi­or Minister Rana Sanaullah said that only those people whose “crimes are forgivable” will be forgiven amid the ongoing crackdown on May 9 protesters. “Those whose crimes are not forgivable can try all they want but will not be forgiven.” “It is Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s and Nawaz Sharif’s clear direction that no matter what they (PTI) did and made false cases against us, we will not arrest any innocent and not release any crime doer at any cost.” “Now someone should ask them (quitting PTI leaders) that if they thought solitary confinement was so difficult then they were in gov­ernment for 3.5-4 years and should have said that detainees would be with their families in jails.”

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah questioned how the government would answer to the families of mar­tyrs if it sat down for talks with the PTI. “If we do this then what answer will we give to martyrs’ families? We cannot face them [then]. When inquiry happens of all this matter then the responsibility will be at­tached to this fitna.” “ISI is our agen­cy which is the first defence line.