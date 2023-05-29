May 9 vandalism exposes barbaric mindsets of rioters: Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday said that May 9 vandalism have paralysed life after violent attacks on the motorways’ toll plazas, putting on fire the government buildings and private properties besides ransacking of the defence installations.

Addressing a big public gathering here, Engr Amir Muqam said Jinnah House, Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Swat Motorway toll plaza and other properties were burnt down, defence installations attacked and routine traffic was disrupted on May 9-10 by the attackers.

He said that Chagi mountains model that was constructed in memory of the May 28, 1998 nuclear explosions was also burnt down at the premises of Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

Engr Amir Muqam said the loot and plunders on May 9-10 have exposed the wicked face of the aggressor and the law would take its own course in these cases.

He said that the dream of Imran Niazi to make politics on dead bodies was not fulfilled. He highly appreciated the maximum restraint shown by our law enforcement agencies and security forces during the May 9-10 vandalism despite the provoking attitude of the attackers.