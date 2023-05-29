Monday, May 29, 2023
Mehmoodur Rasheed on remand, Yasmin Rashid in jail over May 9 vandalism

Web Desk
6:17 PM | May 29, 2023
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended remand of PTI leader Mehmoodur Rasheed and sent Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail in May 9 vandalism case.

The ATC extended Mr Rasheed’s physical remand by two days after the police requested the court to do so. Police told the court that they wanted to investigate Mr Rasheed for vandalising Shadman police station.

On the other hand, court rejected the police’s request for Ms Rashid’s physical remand and sent her to jail on judicial remand.

Speaking to media after his court appearance earlier, Mr Rasheed reiterated that he stood firm with former prime minister Imran Khan and his party.

The former Punjab minister lamented the police action against "thousands of innocent people, including youth, students, and professionals", and said, "They are being treated inhumanely. Every day there is a new case, and then there is a remand."

