Monday, May 29, 2023
Mehmoodur Rasheed reiterates resolve to stand firm with Imran Khan

Web Desk
5:58 PM | May 29, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehmoodur Rasheed on Monday reiterated that he stands with former prime minister Imran Khan and his party.

Speaking to media after his court appearance, the former Punjab minister lamented the police action against "thousands of innocent people, including youth, students, and professionals".

Mr Rasheed said, "They are being treated inhumanely. Every day there is a new case, and then there is a remand." 

On Thursday, Mr Rasheed reiterated his commitment to the party, saying he would support former prime minister Imran Khan till the end.

In a video shared on the party's official Twitter account, Mr Rasheed said, "I can't even think of leaving either PTI or Imran Khan."

He said, "We have stood firmly together till now and we will stand together till the end. However, anyone who wants to leave the party can do so".

