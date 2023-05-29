Nine killed, 1,142 injured in 1,094 accidents during last 24 hours

LAHORE - At least nine people were killed while 1,142 injured in 1,094 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. A spokesman for Rescue 1122 on Sunday said 561 driv­ers, 42 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians and 457 passengers were among the victims of these traf­fic crashes. The statistics showed that 244 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 239 persons placing the provincial capi­tal top of the list followed by 70 in Faisalabad with 72 victims and third Gujran­wala with 68 accidents and 69 victims. As many as 972 motorcycles, 74 rickshaws, 105 cars, 27 vans, eight bus­es, 27 trucks and 90 other vehicles besides slow-mov­ing carts were involved in the accidents.