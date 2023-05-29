Monday, May 29, 2023
NLC stall at TEXPO attracts large number of visitors

PR
May 29, 2023
Business

KARACHI-The stall set up by National Logistics Cell (NLC) in the fourth edition of Textile Exhibition (TEXPO) organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan at the Karachi Expo Centre attracted a large number of exporters and importers of Pakistan and abroad.  

NLC has showcased its multifaceted services to international and local delegates, exhibitors and other visitors during the three-day mega event. The NLC Corporate Stall is located inside Hall No 5 of the expo centre. Officials present at the stall apprised visitors about NLC’s diverse operations’ portfolio including multimodal logistics solutions, regional connectivity under Road Transport (TIR), marine and air services, management of border terminals, dry ports and smart IT solutions. 

Extensive B2B meetings were held with delegations and corporate heads of leading national and international organisations belonging to various countries of Europe, East Asia and Africa. NLC was the only logistics organisation in the expo that is fully capable of transporting any kind of cargo within the borders and beyond. It is due to these capabilities that manufacturers and suppliers evinced keen interest to work with NLC.

