Nuclear tests made country’s defence invincible: Tasneem Qureshi

SARGODHA - State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Sunday said the Paki­stan Peoples Party (PPP) under the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto started the nuclear programme of the country with­out taking international pressure. Talking to APP in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer, he said Shaheed Bhutto took the brave step to make Pakistan an atomic power.

He added that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed con­tinued the mission of her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and brought missile technology to the coun­try. The state minister said on May 28,1998, the government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) played a vital role to make Pakistan a nuclear state after conducting success­ful nuclear tests. Tasneem said that the country was celebrating the silver jubilee of becoming an atomic power which was a clear massage to enemies that de­fence of Pakistan was invincible.

15 ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED

Police arrested 15 criminals, including four proclaimed of­fenders, and recovered weapons and narcotics. Police on Sunday said the accused were identi­fied as Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hus­sain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin. Police also recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1-kg hash­ish. Cases have been registered against the accused.

YOUM-E-TAKBEER OBSERVED WITH ZEAL IN SARGODHA

The silver jobilee of Youm-e-Takbeer was observed here on Sunday with national zeal and enthusiasm to commemorate the historic nuclear tests at Cha­ghi in 1998. A main ceremony titled “Takbeer Conference” was arranged by the district govern­ment in which officers and a large number of people from all walk of life participated.

The speakers said the May 28 was a golden chapter in history of the country and hearts of peo­ple were beating with the armed forces. “Our forces are protec­tors of the motherland and peo­ple of the country”, they added.

Meanwhile, another cer­emony was also organized by the PHA in which DG PHA Syed Touqeer Haider kazmi par­ticipated with a large number of employees. Special prayers were offered for progress and prosperity of the country.