Nuclear tests made country’s defence invincible: Tasneem Qureshi

SARGODHA - State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Sunday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) under the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto started the nuclear programme of the country without taking international pressure. Talking to APP in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer, he said Shaheed Bhutto took the brave step to make Pakistan an atomic power.
He added that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed continued the mission of her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and brought missile technology to the country. The state minister said on May 28,1998, the government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) played a vital role to make Pakistan a nuclear state after conducting successful nuclear tests. Tasneem said that the country was celebrating the silver jubilee of becoming an atomic power which was a clear massage to enemies that defence of Pakistan was invincible.
15 ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED
Police arrested 15 criminals, including four proclaimed offenders, and recovered weapons and narcotics. Police on Sunday said the accused were identified as Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin. Police also recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1-kg hashish. Cases have been registered against the accused.
YOUM-E-TAKBEER OBSERVED WITH ZEAL IN SARGODHA
The silver jobilee of Youm-e-Takbeer was observed here on Sunday with national zeal and enthusiasm to commemorate the historic nuclear tests at Chaghi in 1998. A main ceremony titled “Takbeer Conference” was arranged by the district government in which officers and a large number of people from all walk of life participated.
The speakers said the May 28 was a golden chapter in history of the country and hearts of people were beating with the armed forces. “Our forces are protectors of the motherland and people of the country”, they added.
Meanwhile, another ceremony was also organized by the PHA in which DG PHA Syed Touqeer Haider kazmi participated with a large number of employees. Special prayers were offered for progress and prosperity of the country.