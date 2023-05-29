Monday, May 29, 2023
PAF salutes nation's resolve on Youm-e-Takbeer

PAF salutes nation’s resolve on Youm-e-Takbeer
Our Staff Reporter
May 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -   Pakistan Air Force has paid salute to the resolve of entire Pakistani nation as it observed the silver jubilee of nuclear tests, marking the historic day of Youm-e-Takbeer. On 28 May 1998, Pakistan had demonstrated its nuclear capability by conduct­ing nuclear explosions in response to provocative Indian nuclear tests. Pakistan Air Force played a crucial role in safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation during this time by transporting the nucle­ar device and sensitive equipment to the test site through its C-130 aircraft whereas its fighter jets provided aerial cover prior and during the tests.

The PAF’s fighter aircraft remained on high alert, and the pilots were ready to intercept any hostile aircraft that might have threatened Pakistan’s sov­ereignty. The PAF’s commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s aerial frontiers continues to this day, and the PAF remains vigilant and prepared to defend the nation. Pakistan Air Force is proud to have played a crucial role in this historic event, and on this mem­orable day each and every individual of PAF pledges that he/she will continue to defend the nation’s ae­rial frontiers with the same level of dedication and commitment, said a press release issued by the PAF.

Our Staff Reporter

