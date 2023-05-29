Pakistani pilgrims’ cooperative spirit earns praise during hotel stay

ISLAMABAD - Mahmoud Ibrahim Haikal, Deputy General Manag­er of Hotel One Inn, Madinah on Sunday commend­ed the Pakistani pilgrims for their remarkable level of cooperation during their stay at the hotel. In an interview, Mehmood I Haikal lauded the Pakistani pilgrims for their seamless interactions during their eight-day stay at the hotel. The hotel manage­ment encountered no issues in dealing with them and found them to be consistently friendly and am­icable. Haikal conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the Pakistan Hajj Mission for their invaluable as­sistance and collaborative efforts. Meanwhile, dur­ing a visit to Smart Pots, a catering service provider for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, Khalid Salman, the CEO of the company, expressed his profound pride in offering catering services to Pakistani pilgrims. “Our utmost dedication lies in providing the best possible service to our valued Pakistani pilgrims. We meticulously handpick top-notch chefs from re­nowned five-star hotels and ensure the selection of high-quality ingredients to create authentic Paki­stani dishes.” Smart Pots, places great importance on providing exceptional food quality. Muhammad Junaid, a chef from Smart Pots, emphasized that since the pilgrims are considered guests of Allah, the utmost care has been taken to ensure the high­est standards of food quality. Specifically, for Paki­stani pilgrims, authentic Pakistani spices are uti­lized, guaranteeing a delectable taste experience. The aim is to leave no room for complaints and to ensure complete satisfaction among the pilgrims. Every effort is made to eliminate any possibility of taste-related complaints. The kitchen maintains a pristine environment, comprising distinct sections that encompass everything from vegetable prepa­ration to the final delivery of meals to pilgrims