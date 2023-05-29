“Stand amongst the ashes of a trillion dead

souls and ask the ghosts if honor matters.

The silence is your answer.”

–Javik

The very first video game was created by a physicist named William Higinbotham in 1958. It was a simple game of tennis that was similar to the 1970s video game called Pong, and it became quite the hit when it was introduced to the world at the Brookhaven National Laboratory’s open house. The game was created through drawings and blueprints that took an average of two weeks. The device was created and after a little debugging, the video game was ready for use. It was given the name of Tennis for Two and it became the most popular exhibit at the laboratory. Most people would spend hours standing in long lines to play the game.