Monday, May 29, 2023
PCB wishes birthday to ex-int’l cricketer Shakeel Khan

Web Sports Desk
10:18 PM | May 29, 2023
Sports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sends warm birthday greetings to Shakeel Khan, a former international cricketer, who currently holds the position of Manager - Media Accreditation and Operations at the cricket board.

Shakeel Khan, a talented right-arm fast bowler, showcased his skills in 70 first-class matches, where he impressively claimed 193 wickets. His sole One Day International (ODI) appearance for Pakistan took place in 1987 against England in Peshawar. Throughout his illustrious career, Khan represented various teams, including Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Invitation XI, Wapda Under-19s, Pakistan B, Habib Bank Limited, Rawalpindi, Pakistan Young Cricketers, and Islamabad.

On this special day, the PCB joins cricket enthusiasts in celebrating Shakeel Khan's birthday. His remarkable achievements, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration for aspiring cricketers, and his dedication to the sport is a testament to his unwavering love for the game.

Web Sports Desk

Sports

