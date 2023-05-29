Peshawar BRT service at risk of closure over funds shortage

Peshawar - The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), which caters to 300,000 commuters in the provincial capital on a daily basis, is at risk of closure over a shortage of funds.

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) authorities in a letter penned to the KP caretaker government have demanded of the government to pay the last three months’ dues worth Rs450 million for the continuation of the service.

The North-South Travels (Pvt) Limited, and East-West Transport (Pvt) Limited, drew the government’s attention to the issue of the non-payment of dues.

It adds that it could deprive more than 300,000 people of transportation services, affecting their livelihood and domestic activities.

The letter says that the government is bound to release payment against monthly invoices within each month

. The non-payment of Rs 450 million is causing a severe financial burden and if the same continues, it is afraid that the operation of buses may be halted, the letter added.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated an investigation into alleged corruption in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar.