PHC seals 511 quack outlets in 26 districts

LAHORE - While con­tinuing with its clampdown on illegal treatment centres, the Punjab Health­care Commission (PHC) has carried out a crackdown in 26 districts and closed down 511 outlets of quacks. The PHC en­forcement teams had conducted raids on 2,174 treatment centres during the last four weeks. They found 84 qualified physi­cians treating patients in the previously marked quacks’ centres. Also, the teams have started surveillance of a little over a thou­sand centres. Out of the 26 districts, a maximum number of 75 centres were sealed in Faisalabad. Among other dis­tricts where major clampdowns and closures took place, included 37 in Rawalpindi, Nankana Sahib 36, Pakpattan 30, Gujranwala 29, Sialkot 26, Lahore 24, Sheikhu­pura 22 and 21 in Okara. It is pertinent to men­tion here that so far the enforcement teams of the Commission had raided around 157,000 treatment centres, and closed down over 44,000 illegal outlets, while about 36,000 quacks’ businesses were found to have been changed.