Monday, May 29, 2023
PIA’s pre-Hajj operation to complete on June 22

Staff Reporter
May 29, 2023
LAHORE    -    Pre Hajj operation of Paki­stan International Airlines (PIA) is continuing and will complete on June 22. Ac­cording to official sources here on Sunday, more than 11,000 Hajj pilgrims would be taken to Madina Mu­nawara and Jeddah through 41 special and scheduled flights. Special arrange­ments had been made at all airports across the country to provide best facilities to the Hajj pilgrims. PIA had al­ways tried it’s best to serve the guests of Allah Almighty in best possible manner, the sources said. Post Hajj op­eration of PIA would begin from July 02 and continue till August 02 for bringing back the Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

