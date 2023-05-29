PM congratulates Erdogan on re-election

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President of Turkiye.

In a tweet on social media platform Twit­ter, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother H.E. Pres­ident Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-elec­tion as President, Republic of Turkiye. He is one of few world leaders whose poli­tics has been anchored in public service. He has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims & a fer­vent voice for their inalien­able rights.” “His presiden­tial victory & that of AKP in parliamentary elections is significant in so many ways, reflecting the trust & con­fidence of the Turkish peo­ple in his dynamic leader­ship. The bilateral relations between Pakistan & Turki­ye will continue to stay on an upward trajectory. I keen­ly look forward to working with him to further deep­en our strategic partnership in line with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples,” he added.