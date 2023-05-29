PM congratulates Erdogan on re-election

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President of Turkiye.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President, Republic of Turkiye. He is one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service. He has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims & a fervent voice for their inalienable rights.” “His presidential victory & that of AKP in parliamentary elections is significant in so many ways, reflecting the trust & confidence of the Turkish people in his dynamic leadership. The bilateral relations between Pakistan & Turkiye will continue to stay on an upward trajectory. I keenly look forward to working with him to further deepen our strategic partnership in line with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples,” he added.