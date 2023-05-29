Monday, May 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM congratulates Erdogan on re-election

PM congratulates Erdogan on re-election
APP
May 29, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -   Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President of Turkiye.

In a tweet on social media platform Twit­ter, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother H.E. Pres­ident Recep Tayyip ErISLAMABAD

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President of Turkiye.

In a tweet on social media platform Twit­ter, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother H.E. Pres­ident Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-elec­tion as President, Republic of Turkiye. He is one of few world leaders whose poli­tics has been anchored in public service. He has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims & a fer­vent voice for their inalien­able rights.” “His presiden­tial victory & that of AKP in parliamentary elections is significant in so many ways, reflecting the trust & con­fidence of the Turkish peo­ple in his dynamic leader­ship. The bilateral relations between Pakistan & Turki­ye will continue to stay on an upward trajectory. I keen­ly look forward to working with him to further deep­en our strategic partnership in line with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples,” he added.

Sindh Govt committed to providing equal opportunities to differently-abled persons: CM

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1685246418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023