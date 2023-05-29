Monday, May 29, 2023
PML-F condemns May 9 incident, supports Armed Forces  

STAFF REPORT
May 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The head of the Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F), Pir Pagara issued a statement expressing support for the Pakistan Army and condemn the May 9 incident. According to the details, Pir Sibghatullah Rashdi stated that the armed forces of Pakistan are a symbol of the country’s security and stability, and every patriotic Pakistani stands shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces. “Pakistan Army has rendered remarkable services in safeguarding the nation, defending it, and providing exemplary assistance during earthquakes and other natural disasters,” Pir Pagara said. “We sleep peacefully at night because of our armed forces. This brave army, whose officers and soldiers have never cared for their own lives for the sake of the beloved homeland,” He added. Pir Pagara mentioned that the army has played a commendable role in eliminating terrorism from the country. It is pertinent to mention here that protestors stormed Lahore Corps Commander’s house after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 09.

