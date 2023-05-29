PML-N organises programme to observe silver jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer

HYDERABAD-The silver Jubilee anniversary of “Youm-e-Takbeer” was observed here in Hyderabad like other cities of the country on Sunday.

A programme was organized by Pakistan Muslim League (N) to pay homage to the civil and military leadership that played their part in declaring Pakistan an Atomic power in the world. A function was held at the residence of PML-N leader Muhammad Hanif Siddiqui which was attended by a large number of party workers. Addressing the event, PML-N leader Muhammad Hanif Siddiqui said former Prime minister Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto was the pioneer of Pakistan’s Atomic program while Mian Nawaz Sharif ordered the Atomic explosion and made Pakistan as an Atomic power. He also paid tribute to the military leadership and Atomic scientists for making Pakistan’s defence impregnable.

Engr Mushtaque Sangi said PML-N’s government was the only party that dared to respond to Indian nuclear explosions by conducting Atomic explosions on May 28,1998. Despite international pressure, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had made defence of Pakistan impregnable, Sangi said and paid tribute to the martyrs of Armed Forces. A cake was also cut by PML-N workers to observe the 25th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer.

Bilawal greets nation

on Youm-e-Takbeer

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to the nation on the silver jubilee of the country’s nuclear tests and saluted all the people, including scientists, who played their role in making Pakistan the first nuclear nation in the Islamic world. According to the statement issued by media cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP said that the nuclear programme of the country is indeed a great gift of the Qauid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the nation. He said that the first elected Prime Minister of the country, Shaheed Bhutto, had said that if we have to eat grass, we will do so, but we will make Pakistan a nuclear power at any cost.

“Making Pakistan a nuclear power was the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto shielded and advanced the country’s nuclear programme as Prime Minister. He pointed out that in 1998, when India carried out nuclear tests, then Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto stood firm as the leader of the opposition and demanded that the government should also immediately carry out nuclear tests, adding that even though Shaheed Bibi was in the opposition, she fully supported the Mian Nawaz Sharif government on this issue.

The Chairman PPP said that his party is strictly following the footsteps of its martyred leaders, founder chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, regarding the nuclear programme of the country.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan strictly adheres to the policy of minimum credible nuclear deterrence, and at the same time Pakistan’s nuclear program is for peace and stability in the region.