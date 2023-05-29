Monday, May 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PN ship attends Langkawi Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia

PN ship attends Langkawi Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia
Our Staff Reporter
May 29, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Navy Ship SHAHJAHAN visited Port Langkawi, Malaysia and participated in Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 23. According to a press release received here on Sunday, the visit of PN Ship is aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties and enhance in­teroperability between the participating navies. 

Upon arrival at Port Langkawi, the ship was warmly welcomed by official of Malaysia Navy and defence attaché of Pakistan at Malaysia.

During meetings with Malaysian officials, Com­manding Officer of the ship conveyed well wish­es from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muham­mad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Malaysia in general and Malaysian Navy in particular.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaboration and PN contribution towards regional peace and maritime security were discussed. PNS SHAHJAH­AN participated in the International Fleet Review at Langkawi which was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister. Concurrently, the ship’s officers and crew participated in various conferences, Table Top Discussions and knowledge sharing sessions on Maritime Interdiction Operations. On completion of harbour activities, the ship participated in LIMA Sea Exercise along with warships from Brunei, Chi­na, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Singa­pore, Thailand, US and other navies.

Sindh Govt committed to providing equal opportunities to differently-abled persons: CM

The visit of PNS SHAHJAHAN to Malaysia has contributed significantly towards promoting na­val collaboration between various maritime na­tions to improve interoperability while strength­ening bilateral associations and existing bonds of friendship with Malaysia, said the Pak Navy.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1685246418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023