PN ship attends Langkawi Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship SHAHJAHAN visited Port Langkawi, Malaysia and participated in Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 23. According to a press release received here on Sunday, the visit of PN Ship is aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties and enhance in­teroperability between the participating navies.

Upon arrival at Port Langkawi, the ship was warmly welcomed by official of Malaysia Navy and defence attaché of Pakistan at Malaysia.

During meetings with Malaysian officials, Com­manding Officer of the ship conveyed well wish­es from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muham­mad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Malaysia in general and Malaysian Navy in particular.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaboration and PN contribution towards regional peace and maritime security were discussed. PNS SHAHJAH­AN participated in the International Fleet Review at Langkawi which was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister. Concurrently, the ship’s officers and crew participated in various conferences, Table Top Discussions and knowledge sharing sessions on Maritime Interdiction Operations. On completion of harbour activities, the ship participated in LIMA Sea Exercise along with warships from Brunei, Chi­na, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Singa­pore, Thailand, US and other navies.

The visit of PNS SHAHJAHAN to Malaysia has contributed significantly towards promoting na­val collaboration between various maritime na­tions to improve interoperability while strength­ening bilateral associations and existing bonds of friendship with Malaysia, said the Pak Navy.