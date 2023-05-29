Monday, May 29, 2023
Police arrest two suspected outlaws in injured condition

STAFF REPORT
May 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Bhitai Nagar police arrested 2 suspected outlaws in injured condition after an alleged encounter with 5 suspects near the water filtration plant on Jamshoro road. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that a police mobile patrolling in that area signaled 5 persons riding on 2 motorbikes to stop but they tried to escape and opened fire on the police. However, he added, in the exchange of fire Munawar Siyal and Asad Siyal sustained gunshots to their legs and were arrested but their accomplices escaped on another motorbike. Both the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of their bullet wounds. The spokesman told that the police recovered 2 TT pistols and a motorbike from their possession. He claimed that both of them were already nominated in crime FIRs at Bhitai Nagar police station.

 

 

 

STAFF REPORT

