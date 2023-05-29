PPP not in favour of banning political parties, says Kaira

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not in favour of banning any political party, said SAPM Qa­mar Zaman Kaira on Sunday. In his interview with a private TV news channel, Qamar Za­man Kaira said the dismantling of political parties is not in favour of democracy’s stabil­ity in the country. PPP stands on its principle stand against banning PTI. “Banning political parties is not the solution to the problem,” Kaira said and added if PML-N is thinking of banning PTI, it is their wish. Commenting on the May 9 violence, the SAPM said the may­hem was the result of ‘hate’ which was being promoted by the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan. Qamar Zaman Kaira said despite reservations of the coalition part­ners, PPP held a discussion with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on early elections and it was agreed upon to dissolve the assemblies after the presentation of the budget in July. The nego­tiations failed as Imran Khan took an ‘extreme’ position to dissolve the assemblies before May 14. Earlier this week, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the government mulling over ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Pakistan’s defence minister said, ” What happened on May 09 was not spontaneous, but it was planned”. “It was the final ploy of Imran Khan against the armed forces,” he said. “Those attacked the Corps Com­mander’s House and the GHQ had abominable designs,” he claimed.