PPP, PML-N, PML-Q to go for seat adjustments

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the PML (Quaid-e-Azam) are negotiating for seat adjustments for the general elections – possible around October this year.

The three parties are already allies in the government after they joined hands to remove Imran Khan as the prime minister last year. There is still a ques­tion mark over the holding of the gen­eral elections but the government part­ners believe the polls could be held on time as the National Assembly com­pletes its term in August. Another likely partner in the elections would be a new party headed by Jehangir Tareen which is still in the formation process. This new party will be mostly made up of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf deserters who quit the PTI after the May 9 violence.

Yesterday, PTI chief Imran Khan re­quested the apex court to play a role for saving de­mocracy amidst the crackdown against the PTI members who pro­voked violence.

Khan claimed since May 9 women were being treated badly in a way that was not visible in the country’s history adding all this was part of a ‘plan’.

The former PM stressed that women were being oppressed to keep them out of politics adding that would be a great tragedy because they represent half of the Pakistan’s population. The move against Khan comes as legal challeng­es mount for the former cricket star, weeks after his supporters stormed key military installations on May 9. Dozens of former PTI legislators have so far dis­tanced themselves from Khan and more than 4,000 of his supporters – including PTI leaders and journalists – have been arrested in a nationwide crackdown.

The government said those who at­tacked the military installations would face summary trials at the country’s military courts. An anti-terrorism court in Lahore last week handed 16 civilians to the military for trial over their suspected involvement in the vi­olent protests this month.

Several government ministers said a proposal was being considered to ban Khan’s party. Since being removed from power in April last year, Khan has been campaigning for snap general elections, which are due by October this year. PTI deserters have been rallying around for­mer party stalwart and sugar tycoon Ja­hangir Tareen who has announced that he is forming a new political party.

Meanwhile, Tareen has also been reaching out to politicians from Karachi, inner Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to join the new party.

Political sources said many politi­cal families from Muzzafargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lodhran, Multan, and Ra­janpur were expected to join Tareen’s new party. General elections are sched­uled to be held in Pakistan less than 60 days after the dissolution of the Nation­al Assembly, which is set to dissolve on 13 August 2023 upon completing its five year term, unless dissolved earli­er, in which case the election shall be held within 90 days after dissolution according to the constitution. This means that the election must be held no later than 14 October 2023.

Top PPP, PML-N and PML-Q leaders are in contact to contest elections in partnership even if they desired to com­pete independently without forming an alliance. After trying to win maximum seats through the seat adjustment for­mula, the three parties and Jehagir Ta­reen’s bloc can possibly become coali­tion partners in the centre.