President, PM congratulate Erdogan on re-election as Turkish President

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election to the office of the President of Turkiye.

The President, in a tweet on Monday, said his win is reflective of the trust posed in him by the people.

The President said Turkiye is a close friend and a country with which we have had brotherly relations for centuries.

President Arif Alvi said Pakistan and Turkiye have always stood by each other, expressing the confidence that the relations between the two countries would continue to prosper under the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The President said Pakistan looks forward to working with the Turkish President to further expand bilateral cooperation with Turkiye in all areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his presidential win.

The Prime Minister wrote on twitter, ‘Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President, Republic of Turkiye.’

The Prime Minister said Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service.

He said the Turkish President has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims and a fervent voice for their inalienable rights.

Shehbaz Sharif said Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s presidential victory and that of AKP in parliamentary elections is significant in so many ways, reflecting the trust and confidence of the Turkish people in his dynamic leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif said the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye will continue to stay on an upward trajectory.

The Prime Minister said he keenly looks forward to working with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to further deepen strategic partnership in line with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples.