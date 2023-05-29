PTI leaders’ desertions continue

ISLAMABAD - Three more leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) yesterday announced parting ways with Imran Khan over the May 9 vandalism.
Those who announced to quit the PTI yesterday included former Punjab MPA from tehsil Pindi Gheb, Attok, Malik Khurram Khan, former special assistant to then prime minister, Tariq Mehmood Al Hasan, and former MNA Jamshed Thomas. They condemned the May 9 violent protests following the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case and announced stepping down from the party positions. The development comes amid the ongoing wave of desertions from the former ruling party over the attacks on sensitive defence and public installations on May 9. Addressing a press conference, Malik Khurram Khan said he was deeply saddened by the May 9 events. He said that Pakistan and its national security institutions come first, adding that he cannot do politics by being associated with a party opposed to the institutions of national security. “It is sad to play with the sanctity of the national security agency to flaunt your politics,” he said. The former MPA added that he cannot even think of going against Pakistan or the Army. “I will continue politics for the betterment of people of my constituency,” he maintained.