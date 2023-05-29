PTI leaders’ desertions continue

ISLAMABAD - Three more leaders of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) yesterday an­nounced parting ways with Imran Khan over the May 9 vandalism.

Those who announced to quit the PTI yesterday included former Pun­jab MPA from tehsil Pindi Gheb, At­tok, Malik Khurram Khan, former special assistant to then prime min­ister, Tariq Mehmood Al Hasan, and former MNA Jamshed Thom­as. They condemned the May 9 violent protests following the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case and announced stepping down from the party positions. The development comes amid the ongoing wave of desertions from the former ruling party over the attacks on sensitive defence and public installations on May 9. Addressing a press confer­ence, Malik Khurram Khan said he was deeply saddened by the May 9 events. He said that Pakistan and its nation­al security institutions come first, adding that he cannot do politics by being associ­ated with a party opposed to the institutions of nation­al security. “It is sad to play with the sanctity of the na­tional security agency to flaunt your politics,” he said. The former MPA added that he cannot even think of go­ing against Pakistan or the Army. “I will continue pol­itics for the betterment of people of my constituency,” he maintained.