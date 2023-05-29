PUC terms May 9 black day; categorizes attackers as terrorists, national criminals

GUJRANWALA - The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Sunday convened the ‘Stability of Pakistan, Ulema-Ma­shaykh Convention’ witnessing the participation of leaders from various political organizations and religious scholars represent­ing different schools of thought.

In a joint declaration, the attendees unanimously de­nounced the events of May 9 as a black day for the Pakistani na­tion, categorizing the attackers of military, national, and civil­ian installations, as well as me­morials of martyrs, as terrorists and national criminals.

The political and religious leadership further called upon Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Atta Bandial, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir to en­sure the expeditious trials of the criminals and their prompt pun­ishment. Emphasizing the na­tion’s desire for justice, the joint declaration expressed the need to identify and punish the guilty while ensuring the release of the innocent individuals involved.

The leaders also applauded the directives issued by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and COAS General Syed Asim Munir, instructing authori­ties not to wrongfully accuse any innocent person. PUC Chair­man and Prime Minister’s Spe­cial Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, presided over the con­vention, which saw the partici­pation of prominent political and religious figures, including Mau­lana Muhammad Ayub Safdar, Qari Muhammad Sharif Cheema, Maulana Nouman Hashir, Mau­lana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi and Maulana Asadullah Farooq, among others. In the joint decla­ration, the convention expressed its condemnation of the events that occurred on May 9, high­lighting the premeditated na­ture of the tragedy. It pointed out that a systematic campaign against the Pakistan Army and the country’s security agencies had been underway for the past year, resulting in the indoctrina­tion of the youth. The PUC had previously demanded measures to counter this propaganda cam­paign, which, if implemented, could have potentially averted the May 9 events.

The patience, tolerance, and resilience displayed by COAS Syed Asim Munir and the military leadership on May 9 were com­mended in the joint declaration. The attendees thanked them on behalf of the entire nation for their admirable response.

The declaration further stressed the need for a thorough investiga­tion into the May 9 events, includ­ing identifying and bringing to justice those who supported and masterminded the criminal acts. Respecting the martyrs as the pride of the nation, the declara­tion paid homage to the martyrs of Pakistan and expressed soli­darity with their families. It con­demned any act aimed at disgrac­ing the memorials and images of the martyrs and declared the nation’s commitment to prevent any disrespect towards them. Ad­ditionally, the joint declaration strongly criticized foreign ele­ments, such as Zalmay Khalilzad, and their accomplices for levelling baseless accusations against Paki­stan and its armed forces. State­ments and letters from American senators, members of parliament, and politicians from other coun­tries were deemed condemnable interference in Pakistan’s internal and foreign affairs.

The declaration called for the Pakistani government to des­ignate Zalmay Khalilzad as an undesirable person and perma­nently ban his entry into Paki­stan. Furthermore, the joint dec­laration denounced economists like Atif Mian for spreading ru­mours regarding Pakistan’s eco­nomic affairs. Such individuals were criticized for attempting to weaken the country, despite their past failures. The forces hostile to Pakistan, according to the declaration, constantly con­spire to sow division between the Pakistan Army, the country’s security agencies, and the nation but the national unity had foiled these conspiracies and to do so in the future. The joint declaration stressed the need to provide guid­ance to Pakistan’s young genera­tion to instill awareness of the ob­jectives behind the establishment of Pakistan. It called upon Ulema and Mashaykh to describe the role of the Pakistan Army and the country’s security institutions in ensuring Pakistan’s security and stability during Friday sermons. The declaration also recognized the contributions of scientists, military and political leaders, and friendly nations in making Paki­stan a strong nuclear power.