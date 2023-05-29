Rally held to show solidarity with Pak-Army

QUETTA - Tribal and political leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Sunday said that the Pakistan Army was our red line and the people who attacked military and national installations on May 9 and desecrated martyrs’ memorials did not deserve any concession. Action should be taken against such persons according to the law, the Pakistan Army and other secu­rity agencies have sacrificed their lives for the establishment of law and order in the country and the end of terrorism, he added. He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the rally held in favour of the Pakistan Army here. Earlier, the rally was taken out from Airport Road under the lead­ership of Hamza Khan Nasir and other tribal elders which reached the Press Club after marching different roads. The participants of the rally carried banners and placards which described that legal action would be taken against those involved in the May 9 incidents. Addressing the participants of the rally, Hamza Khan Nasir said that on May 9, under the guise of protest, the way mis­creants attacked military and national facilities, the Commander’s House, Ra­dio Pakistan and other facilities and desecrated the martyrs’ memorial, it was not acceptable in any way. He said that they should be brought to justice by registering cases against the people who attacked military installations and desecrated martyrdom memorials so that no one could dare to do such a move in the future. He said that Paki­stan Army, FC, Police, Levies and other forces sacrificed their lives for the establishment of peace and the elimi­nation of terrorism from the country, due to which terrorists were erected in the country. But the protestors did not leave the memorials of the martyrs who did not care about their lives, due to which the families of the martyrs and millions of Pakistani people have been hurt, such people should be arrest­ed immediately and punished severely, he maintained.