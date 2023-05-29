Saving birds from danger  

Birds, the beautiful creations of God, are rapidly declining in population due to various factors, such as exposed electrical wires, mobile towers, and poor management by the authorities. One of the primary reasons for the death of birds is the presence of exposed electrical wires. High voltage wires that are not covered or lack protective measures can cause fatal injuries to birds. Similarly, mobile towers can also pose a significant threat to birds flying at high altitudes, as they can collide with the high voltage machinery near these towers.

Developed countries such as Germany and the Netherlands have implemented underground electrical systems, significantly reducing the risk of harm to any living creature. We must also take strict action against exposed wires, internet towers, and poor management by the authorities to protect the bird population.

Let us, therefore, collectively work towards safeguarding the beauty of nature and preserving the existence of these magnificent creatures. Additionally, let’s keep small pots filled with water outside our homes and spread some grains daily on the terrace of our homes for the birds, who often die of hunger and thirst while flying long distances. If possible, we can also keep some pots to allow them to build their small nests, which will help increase the population of these winged guests.

Jubel D’Cruz,

India.