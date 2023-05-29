SC to resume hearing of ECP review petition against court order

ISLAMABAD-The Supreme Court of Pakistan will Monday (today) resume hearing of the review petition of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the SC order dated April 4.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar will conduct hearing of the review petition of the ECP.

During the last hearing, Justice Ijaz raised a hypothetical question that if chief minister of one province dissolves the assembly six months after holding of general elections, but the National Assembly and other provincial assemblies remain undissolved then would the Commission wait for 4 ½ years to hold election of that province. The counsel said no. He, however, added that it depends on the circumstances.

Justice Muneeb said that the general elections do not mean the elections of the National Assembly, it also includes the elections of provinces or a province. He asked Swati to give constitutional principle that elections across will be held same day.

Justice Ijaz said the ECP principle stand should have that the government was providing the funds and the security but the elections could not be held as the circumstance were not conducive and it wanted that the election should be held across the country same day. He asked under what constitutional principle the elections be held same day. The Chief Justice said that under which provision of the constitution shall the court bypass the mandatory provision of holding elections within 90 days. He asked the ECP counsel that you have spent two days arguing that the court allow its review petition. He said that it cannot be termed review petition, but something else.

Justice Munib inquired how you (ECP) divest the Leader of House’s power to dissolve the assembly and not to hold election within 90 days. Does Article 224 control it and does the constitution contemplates to disable the elected government in the province whilst National Assembly elections tenure has not yet ended. He asked the counsel to set up constitution principle on generality then it can say that on so and so date circumstances are not appropriate.

Swati argued that the ECP conducts the elections by using the machinery of the federal and provincial governments. He said the Commission on 22nd March after the briefing of intelligence agencies and police kept in mind that there is political polarisation, which has culminated on May 9. He said circumstances in Punjab are not such that the general elections in the provincial could be held. He told that as the natural tenure of the National Assembly and other assemblies was expiring on August 12, therefore, the ECP had proposed that the elections should be held on 8th October.

He further contended that for holding of general elections in the provinces and National Assemblies there should be caretaker setup. He said if the elections in the Punjab are held now then at the time of elections of National Assembly there will be elected government, while Article 224 demands that there should be caretaker government there for free and fair elections. The Chief Justice said that the Court had found its solution last when in the Punjab the chief minister power were restricted and made the ECP powerful to conduct the election without interference and interruption by the provincial government. The Supreme Court said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had to be assertive and have asked explanation from the federal government for not providing funds and security for the general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Justice said the Commission has overarching duty to hold free and fair elections. He said that the Commission itself is inert, inactive, while it should have been dynamic and assertive. You need capacity building. He observed that the Commission asked the government to provide 461,000 army personnel for elections, while its operational strength is 461,000. He asked the counsel that the Commission need to be careful in giving demand.

Swati argued that the discretion the ECP exercised to hold election on October 8 was based on the tangible data and intelligence agencies reports that there is polarisation, adding the circumstances were not such to hold election on May 14. The CJP questioned what is the guarantee that polarisation and the present circumstances would no longer on October 8. Swati replied that he can’t say anything about it. However, he stated that after May 9 incidents the Commission had to sit back and assessed the situation. Justice Bandial said that May 9 is significant and have an effect on the polity, adding that something need to be done.