Monday, May 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SECP Chairman calls on Finance Minister  

SECP Chairman calls on Finance Minister  
Agencies
May 29, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD- The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Akif Saeed Sunday called on the Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The SECP Chairman and Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed the arrangements of the first international conference on the Islamic Capital Market to be held in Islamabad from today (May 29). The SECP chairman also informed that the delegations had already arrived to participate in the conference. This conference would help Pakistan in implementing the Federal Shariat Court’s judgment to make our financial system Riba free. Apart from the arrangements of the conference, other matters related to the SOEs were also discussed in the meeting.

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1685246418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023