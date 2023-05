SECP Chairman calls on Finance Minister  

ISLAMABAD- The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Akif Saeed Sunday called on the Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The SECP Chairman and Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed the arrangements of the first international conference on the Islamic Capital Market to be held in Islamabad from today (May 29). The SECP chairman also informed that the delegations had already arrived to participate in the conference. This conference would help Pakistan in implementing the Federal Shariat Court’s judgment to make our financial system Riba free. Apart from the arrangements of the conference, other matters related to the SOEs were also discussed in the meeting.