Security remains beefed up at churches

LAHORE - On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the police have taken special measures to enhance the security of church­es in the provincial metropolis on Sunday. Robust security ar­rangements, including the de­ployment of additional police personnel and snipers, were in place at various churches. Stringent checks were also con­ducted at entry and exit points throughout the city. The CCPO directed Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) to thoroughly inspect secu­rity arrangements at churches and key locations within their respective areas. Similarly, pa­trols by Dolphin Squad, PRUs, and Elite Squad teams were conducted in the vicinity of the churches as an additional layer of security. The police force re­mained vigilant to ensure the safety and security of individu­als attending worship services at the churches.