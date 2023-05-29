Monday, May 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Security remains beefed up at churches

Our Staff Reporter
May 29, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the police have taken special measures to enhance the security of church­es in the provincial metropolis on Sunday. Robust security ar­rangements, including the de­ployment of additional police personnel and snipers, were in place at various churches. Stringent checks were also con­ducted at entry and exit points throughout the city. The CCPO directed Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) to thoroughly inspect secu­rity arrangements at churches and key locations within their respective areas. Similarly, pa­trols by Dolphin Squad, PRUs, and Elite Squad teams were conducted in the vicinity of the churches as an additional layer of security. The police force re­mained vigilant to ensure the safety and security of individu­als attending worship services at the churches.

Sindh Govt committed to providing equal opportunities to differently-abled persons: CM

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1685246418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023