Sharjeel, Nasir Shah inaugurate SWEEP Project

KARACHI-Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday inaugurated a web series regarding Sindh Solid Waste Management Board under the SWEEP project, besides an anthem, an OST song and a video of two awareness messages. Additional Chief Secretary Syed Najam Shah, MD Solid Waste Syed Imtiaz Shah, Project Director Sweep Zubair Ahmed Chana, Water and Sewerage Board Vice Zee K Films Director Zeeshan Khan, actor Ahsan Khan, actress Kanza Hashmi and other dignitaries were present in the ceremony. A large number of dignitaries and media representatives attended the event

General Body meeting of HDBA postponed

The General Body meeting of (HDBA) slated for May 29 has been postponed. The bar’s President advocate K B Lutf Ali Laghari informed in a circular issued here on Sunday that meeting had been deferred keeping in view the murder of advocate Asad Ali Mari’s brother, death of advocate Abid Hussain Thebo’s brother and registration of false FIR against advocate Hasnain Nizamani. He said decision had been taken by a meeting of Executive Committee of HDBA.