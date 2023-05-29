Monday, May 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Six children drown in Sindh ponds in two separate incidents

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-At least six children, including two siblings, drowned in ponds while two others were rescued by local people in two separate incidents in Sindh on Sunday. According to rescue officials, six children were playing near a fish pond when one of the children slipped into the pond in Waris Ujan village near Tando Masti Khan area of district Khairpur.

Subsequently, all five children jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue their friend. Resultantly, three more children, including two sisters, died in the incident while two others were rescued by local people and shifted to a hospital in critical condition. According to the police, the bodies of three children have been retrieved from the pond and a search is underway for the fourth body.

In a similar incident in Rani Vero village near Diplo Town of district Tharparkar, two children were playing near a pond when they fell into it and drowned. Later, their bodies were fished out by the rescue official and handed over to their heirs.

Sindh Govt committed to providing equal opportunities to differently-abled persons: CM

Burger seller dies in firing

A burger seller died in firing of robbers during dacoity in Manzoor Colony area of the metropolis on Sunday, police said. According to details, four armed robbers riding motorcycles were engaged in looting citizens at Ghazali road near Khizra Mosque when they subjected to fire over resistance.  A 30-year burger seller identified as Adeel Ahmed s/o Shakeel Ahmed stated to be father of three children died in firing of the robbers.  Body of the deceased was shifted to Jinnah Hospital through Chhipa ambulance. The police have registered a case into the incident and started an investigation.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1685246418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023