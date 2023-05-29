Six children drown in Sindh ponds in two separate incidents

KARACHI-At least six children, including two siblings, drowned in ponds while two others were rescued by local people in two separate incidents in Sindh on Sunday. According to rescue officials, six children were playing near a fish pond when one of the children slipped into the pond in Waris Ujan village near Tando Masti Khan area of district Khairpur.

Subsequently, all five children jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue their friend. Resultantly, three more children, including two sisters, died in the incident while two others were rescued by local people and shifted to a hospital in critical condition. According to the police, the bodies of three children have been retrieved from the pond and a search is underway for the fourth body.

In a similar incident in Rani Vero village near Diplo Town of district Tharparkar, two children were playing near a pond when they fell into it and drowned. Later, their bodies were fished out by the rescue official and handed over to their heirs.

Burger seller dies in firing

A burger seller died in firing of robbers during dacoity in Manzoor Colony area of the metropolis on Sunday, police said. According to details, four armed robbers riding motorcycles were engaged in looting citizens at Ghazali road near Khizra Mosque when they subjected to fire over resistance. A 30-year burger seller identified as Adeel Ahmed s/o Shakeel Ahmed stated to be father of three children died in firing of the robbers. Body of the deceased was shifted to Jinnah Hospital through Chhipa ambulance. The police have registered a case into the incident and started an investigation.