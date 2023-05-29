Monday, May 29, 2023
Standing with Imran Khan, says Sheikh Rashid as PTI exodus continues

Standing with Imran Khan, says Sheikh Rashid as PTI exodus continues
Tahir Niaz
May 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -   Chief Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Sun­day that as long as Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is ‘fighting the battle’, he will stand with him.

In a video posted on his official Twitter handle, the former mem­ber of Imran Khan’s cabinet said, “I am not a coward, I would continue friendships as well as enmities till death”. He stated that for the past 20 days, the police have been raiding the houses of his brothers, sisters, neph­ews, and even his mother, who died 30 years ago. Rashid said although he was not in the country, even though he condemned the May 9 events, add­ing he considers the “Pakistan Army great and protector of the country”. He also claimed that three men have been engaged to eliminate him. “I want to tell the nation that I have the right to defend myself. I have written to the real government officials of Pa­kistan,” he added.

Rashid also said that there is “a limit to oppression”. “I have only been tweeting for the past 20 days and have not even been on a TV talk show. If [they] are afraid of my Twitter, I will continue tweeting un­til I am arrested,” he said.

Tahir Niaz

