Monday, May 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Summer vacations to commence  from June 3rd

APP
May 29, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) has announced summer vacation holidays that will commence on June 3.

According to FGEI spokesman, Wajid Masood said summer vacations will be started from June 3 and the FGEI institutions will remain closed till 31 July, whereas, June 2 will be the last working day.

The public and private educational institutions affiliated with the federal government would remain closed during the summer vacations.

He further said that FGEI had closed their institutions in connection with the summer season every year to avoid the harsh impacts of heatwaves and rising temperatures on the students.

On the other hand, the summer season has set in and temperatures spiked up as the heat was increasing day by day.

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1685246418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023