Monday, May 29, 2023
‘Tarbela's power generation capacity to jump to 6418 MW in 2025’

Web Desk
10:04 PM | May 29, 2023
The total electricity generation capacity of Tarbela Power House will reach 6,418 megawatts from the existing 4,888 MW after the commissioning of the Tarbela 5th Extension Project in 2025.

The WAPDA spokesman told media that the project would provide environment-friendly and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid.

WAPDA is constructing the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project on Tunnel No 5 of Tarbela Dam with the financial assistance of World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

