Two quakes jolt parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Three children sustained injuries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram district after two earthquakes jolted parts of the country on Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD), the first earthquake of magnitude 6.0 — with its epicentre being the Af­ghanistan-Tajikistan border region — struck at 10:50am, at a depth of 223km. The second earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was reported at 5:57pm. Its epicentre was near Jalal­abad in Afghanistan and struck at a depth of 15km, PDM said.

Tremors were felt around 10:52am in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Hari­pur, Malakand, Abbotabad, Manseh­ra, Mardan, Khanpur, Battagram, Muzaf­farabad, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan, Pas­roor, Chinab Nagar and other cities of the country. People rushed outside their residential and other properties while reciting Kalima Tayyaba. Officials said tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawal­pindi and several districts of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa. While no casualties were reported, three children were injured in the Hado area of Batkol in Battagram.

Dr Muhammad Naeem, medical su­perintendent of the District Headquar­ters Hospital Battagram, told media that three children were brought to facility earlier on Sunday. Hamid Khan, the chil­dren’s uncle, said the siblings were play­ing on the roof of the cattle pen which collapsed during the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey, an American government agency that tracks seismic activity across the globe, said that a 5.2 magnitude earthquake had struck 35km southeast of Jurm, Af­ghanistan. Indian media reported that “mild earthquake tremors” were felt in New Delhi and its adjoining areas.