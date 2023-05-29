Monday, May 29, 2023
Waste of plastics in our city  

May 29, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I am writing to express my deep concern about the rising levels of plastic waste in our city. It is disheartening to witness the detrimental impact it has on our environment and ecosystem. Urgent action is needed to address this issue and promote sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics.

Plastic pollution poses a significant threat to our wildlife, waterways, and overall ecosystem. It is crucial that we prioritize reducing plastic intake and implement effective recycling and waste management systems. By taking small steps such as encouraging the use of reusable bags and promoting plastic-free replacements, we can make a considerable difference in preserving our environment for future generations.

TEHREEM SIDDIQUE,

Lahore.

