World No-Tobacco Day to be marked on May 31

ISLAMABAD - World No-Tobacco Day will be marked on May 31 across the globe, including Pakistan, to draw attention to the health problems that tobacco use can cause.

People, non-governmental organizations and governments unite on this day, which is held on May 31 each year, to sensitise people about health problems associated with tobacco use.

They conduct various activities in connection to this day, including public marches and demonstrations, often with vivid banners, advertising campaigns and educational programs, and meetings for anti-tobacco campaigners.

Some campaigners and activists may go in public places to encourage people to stop smoking.

Moreover, laws restricting smoking in particular areas may come into effect and wide-reaching health campaigns may be launched.

Tobacco is a product of the fresh leaves of nicotiana plants. It is used as an aid in spiritual ceremonies and as a recreational drug.

Medical research made it clear during the 1900s that tobacco use increased the likelihood of many illnesses, including heart attacks, strokes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, emphysema and many forms of cancer.