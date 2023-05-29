Youm-e-Takbeer a declaration of Pakistan’s invincible defence: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcast­ing Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Youm-e-Takbeer was the declaration that Paki­stan’s defense was invincible. Thanking Almighty Allah, the minister congratulated all Paki­stanis at home and abroad and thanked all friends and benefac­tors, she said in a tweet. “This day is the day of no compro­mise on the patriotism, bravery, insight and national interest by ( PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif,” she maintained. The minister sa­luted the entire team including the scientists who sacrificed for the country and made the de­fense invincible for future gen­erations 25 years ago. She asked the masses to celebrate the day national victory and nation­al unity with pride this evening at Liberty Chowk Lahore by en­suring their participation along with Maryam Nawaz Sharif.