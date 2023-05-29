Monday, May 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Youm-e-Takbeer a declaration of Pakistan’s invincible defence: Marriyum

Youm-e-Takbeer a declaration of Pakistan’s invincible defence: Marriyum
APP
May 29, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Minister for Information and Broadcast­ing Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Youm-e-Takbeer was the declaration that Paki­stan’s defense was invincible. Thanking Almighty Allah, the minister congratulated all Paki­stanis at home and abroad and thanked all friends and benefac­tors, she said in a tweet. “This day is the day of no compro­mise on the patriotism, bravery, insight and national interest by ( PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif,” she maintained. The minister sa­luted the entire team including the scientists who sacrificed for the country and made the de­fense invincible for future gen­erations 25 years ago. She asked the masses to celebrate the day national victory and nation­al unity with pride this evening at Liberty Chowk Lahore by en­suring their participation along with Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1685246418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023