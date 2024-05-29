22% of Pakistanis Engage in Gambling Today: What Is the Legal Line?

It’s not a secret that gambling is completely banned in Islamic countries, and these restrictions also concern Pakistan. Holding or visiting casinos in the country can lead to penalties varying from fines to imprisonment. However, reports say that approximately 22% of locals still engage in gambling, and the interest in this entertainment constantly grows. What are the reasons behind such statistics, and how do players still manage to get around the ban and enjoy an adrenaline-filled pastime?

A Gap in Gambling Legislation

All forms of gambling, excluding horse racing betting and national lottery, are prohibited in Pakistan. The ban mostly concerns land-based gaming venues and offline sportsbooks, which are severely penalised by the government. However, there are no specific restrictions on foreign platforms that often target Pakistani users.

A huge number of international gambling sites with those that non-GamStop limited, enter the country’s market and provide residents with amazing game choices and juicy promotions. Therefore, it’s not surprising that locals prefer iGaming: it won’t lead to fines and imprisonment but provides more opportunities and flexibility to risk seekers. However, weak industry control leads to significant challenges, including gambling-related problems. In contrast to countries like the UK, where the sector is well-developed and strictly controlled by the government, iGaming in Pakistan creates security concerns and other potential dangers.

Engagement in Illegal Gambling Is Growing





Rapid technological development allows users to engage in iGaming wherever they are, replenish their balances via secure and anonymous payment systems, and enjoy hundreds of thrilling slots. Pakistani players actively use this opportunity to circumvent the gambling ban and get an adrenaline rush. The survey in October 2022 showed that over 22% of the country’s population prefers to bet and play online. Even though newer reports weren’t released, we can suppose that the number of people excited about this entertainment has grown significantly.

Overseas bookmakers and online casinos often accept Pakistani players and provide them with numerous benefits, including generous bonuses and access to brand-new releases from top software developers. The lack of penalties encourages users to start gambling, which has hidden challenges for both individuals and the government.

Drawbacks of the Uncontrolled iGaming Scene

Absence of strict regulations and therefore, relevant statistics on problem gaming can lead to increased rate of related problems. Compulsive playing is a global issue that is resolved through implementation of thorough controlling measures. All types of gambling activities are officially forbidden in Pakistan, but, as already mentioned, users still have lots of opportunities to engage in the industry. Such an approach leads to increased addition rates, which affect the overall population’s well-being.

Ways to Resolve the Problem

Gambling is banned by the Quran, which defines games of chance as a grave sin. Therefore, Islamic states are usually not likely to eliminate the ban. However, considering the rapidly evolving iGaming scene in the country and beyond, the Pakistani government should consider this option. Legalising gambling activities in the country can result in users not hiding their passion for this risky entertainment.

Therefore, launching specific regulatory authorities and resources for problem gamers can help make the sector more transparent and secure for all participants. At the same time, the government will receive additional income from gambling taxes. International companies already entered the country’s market, so making the industry legal will be beneficial for all parties.



Pakistani Government’s Actions









Unfortunately, no industry updates have been initiated in Pakistan, and there are no signs that anything will change in the near future. The country’s authorities adhere to the Gambling Act 1977, which doesn’t allow risky activities. However, the quickly developing digital sector may force the government to reconsider laws in the future.

Several decades of industry revolution require authorities to create more regulations that would comply with the overall landscape in 2024. Players and casino operators wait for changes with great impatience, so it’s still unclear what’s ahead. While now the government doesn’t hold any discussions on this point, the situation may change in the following years or even months.

Final Thoughts

Despite the full ban on all gambling activities in the country as per the latest Pakistani news, users still find ways to get around restrictions. The thing is, iGaming is not specified in regulations, making it a grey zone for players and casino companies. Multiple international operators target the country’s residents and illegally enter the state’s market. They don’t fall under penalties applied to domestic land-based venues, and this legislation gap provides them with freedom and flexibility in Pakistan. At the same time, implementing appropriate industry control and legalising at least some forms of gambling would be beneficial in the country. Currently, no updates are offered, but the landscape can change in the future.