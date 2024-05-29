AC approves NAB’s plea to file another reference

ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana has approved NAB’s application of filing another supplementary reference against main accused Adam Amin Chaudhry along with other co-accused in All Pakistan Project scam.

A supplementary reference 11/2021 was filed by NAB against Adam Amin Chaudhry and others on allegations of cheating public at large for being involved in unauthorised collection of deposits from general public through an online investment scheme named “All Pakistan Project.” According to the reference, 12000 members were affected by the scheme in Pakistan who were deprived of Rs1.816 billion. 26 affectees approached NAB and given their statements which were recorded to file the reference.

After the NAB Ammendments 2022 reference was sent back to NAB due to lack of jurisdiction but after Supreme Court Judgement of 15-09-2023, the reference was sent back to Accountability Court on 21-09-2023. According to Islamabad High Court judgement regarding this case if NAB gets new complainants and new evidences in any ongoing reference, a supplementary reference can be filed by NAB.

The application was submitted by IO Alia Munawar on September 27, 2023 and Prosector Khawaja Manzoor Lone argued before the court regarding filing of updated reference. Judge Nasir Javeed Rana approved the application on 23-05-2024.