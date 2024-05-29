Wednesday, May 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

All resources being utilised to eradicate polio: DC

APP
May 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN    -   Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has said that divisional administration is utilizing all available resources to wipe out polio from the area.

He expressed these views during a meeting with UNICEF’s Chief National Security Advisor, John Robert, at the Commissioner’s office on the directives of the Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan Division. Field Security Officer Naveed Akhtar Khan Afridi was also present on the occasion.

The DC gave a detailed briefing about various matters relating to efforts for polio eradication, security challenges and other issues.

He informed that all possible arrangements are being ensured to achieve the targets.

John Robert appreciated the efforts of the administration and police, assuring full cooperation from UNICEF in this regard. He emphasised that polio eradication was a need of the time, adding all resources would be utilised to completely eradicate the polio.

Hundreds gather in front of White House to protest Israel's attack on Rafah

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1716953716.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024