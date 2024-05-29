Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Bhutto made Pak defence invincible: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP leader extends warm greetings to all Pakistanis across the world

Our Staff Reporter
May 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that former premier Zulfikar Alio Bhutto made the country’s defence invincible. The PPP leader extended warm greetings to all Pakistanis across the world on the anniversary of the day when Pakistan emerged as nuclear power.

“Today, we honour the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founding chairman of the PPP and the country’s first elected Prime Minister, whose visionary dream of a nuclear Pakistan, realized amid immense international pressure, laid the unshakable foundation of our nuclear program,” he added. Bilawal also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who steadfastly carried forward her father’s vision as her contributions, particularly the advancement of modern missile technology, remain pivotal to Pakistan’s defense. “Her leadership, even as the leader of the opposition in 1998, was crucial in urging the government to respond decisively to nuclear threats from India, ensuring our national security,” he noted.

The PPP Chairman saluted the dedication and expertise of our scientists and all those who have been instrumental in making Pakistan a formidable nuclear power. “These heroes embody the resilience and brilliance of our nation,” he added. Bilawal said PPP remains committed to maintaining a policy of minimum nuclear deterrence, while advocating against global arms races, including nuclear proliferation. “Our principles of peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and democracy guide our actions on both national and international stages,” he said.  He added: “On this historic day, we celebrate our achievements and reaffirm our commitment to a secure, peaceful, and democratic Pakistan.”

