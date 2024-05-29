Bhutto’s dream of making Pakistan a nuclear power fulfilled by Nawaz Sharif: Nasir Shah

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tuesday, said that PPP’s Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s dream of making Pakistan a nuclear power has been fulfilled by Nawaz Sharif and Pakistani nation will always remember the feat of both of them. The minister, in his message issued here on Youm-e-Takbeer, paid tribute to all the heroes of Pakistan’s Nuclear program and said that those services will always be written in golden letters in the history of Pakistan.

Despite international pressure, laying the foundation of nuclear program and later conducting tests were bold moves by PPP’s Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, he said and added that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto carried forward the nuclear program with great courage and innovation as well.

Nasir Shah terming the Youm-e-Takbeer as a day signifying bravery, national honor and determination said that on this day defense capabilities of the motherland were made impregnable by nuclear tests.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan has unleashed its nuclear power on its enemies and became the first nuclear power among the Islamic countries and the seventh in the world, he said adding that it is the day of guaranteeing the balance of power in the region and today our beloved homeland Pakistan is invincible.

The minister said that Pakistan’s nuclear assets are in safe and strong hands as the armed forces of Pakistan have full capacity and strength to defend the country, nation and its nuclear assets.

Youm-e-Takbeer day observed in Larkana press club

Larkana Press Club celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer day in a grand manner here on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by Larkana Press Club President Murtaza Kalhoro, Vice President Dr. Badr Shaikh, Treasurer Abdul Qadir Jagirani, Munir Ahmad Soomro, Ayaz Sario, Abdul Khaliq Mughiri, Yasin Abro, Ali Gramani, Javed Solangi, Nader Mairi, Shah Muhammad Lashari, Abdul Hafeez Mangi, Syed Safir Shah, Abdul Qadir Gopang, Saeed Rahman and other journalists. Addressing on this occasion, President of Larkana Press Club Murtaza Kalhoro and other journalists paid tributes to Quaid-e- Awam and the founder of People’s Party and former Prime Minister of the country, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and recalled history of Pakistan’s Nuclear programme.

They said that on May 28, 1998, the former Prime Minister of the country, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, along with the Pakistan Army, carried out five nuclear explosions in Chagai area of Balochistan and sent a strong message to the world that now Pakistan has become a nuclear power. They further said that the institutions of the country including Pakistan Army are always ready to defend the country, while this country and its nuclear assets are in safe hands and we assure our officials that country’s people are with our Pakistan army.