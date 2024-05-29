Call for Action

As a student at the Federal Urdu University Abdul Haq Campus, I am deeply concerned about the lack of clean drinking water on campus. It is disheartening to see fellow students forced to drink foul-smelling, contaminated water. The water tank needs to be cleaned immediately to ensure the health and safety of all students. When we raised the issue with the authorities, the response was the non-availability of funds, which is unacceptable. As students, we unequivocally reject this statement and demand immediate action to provide clean water and ensure everyone’s well-being on campus.

Clean drinking water is a basic necessity that should be readily available, especially within an educational institution. The current situation not only endangers the health of students but also harms the university’s reputation. The authorities must prioritize allocating funds and resources to address this critical issue without further delay.

Contaminated water can cause numerous health problems, including gastrointestinal issues, bacterial infections, and long-term health complications. As students, our primary concern is our health and well-being, and it is unacceptable for the university to compromise this fundamental aspect of student life.

We are ready to work with the university administration to find a solution to this critical issue. We request that the authorities listen to our concerns and take decisive action to solve the problem of polluted water on campus. Our health should not be compromised due to financial constraints at the university. It is time for the university to prioritize the well-being of its students and fulfill its duty to provide safe drinking water for everyone on campus.

The matter of providing clean drinking water at the Federal Urdu University Abdul Haq Campus is of utmost importance and needs immediate attention and action. Students cannot tolerate foul-smelling and contaminated drinking water, and the university must take decisive steps to rectify the situation. Prioritize the health and safety of your students.

FAIZAN SHAFIQ JAMALI,

Karachi.