CBD NSIT City project gains momentum with CBD Punjab-Odoo MoU

LAHORE - The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has solidified a pivotal partnership with Odoo Middle East DMCC. Odoo is an integrated software, which offers a full suite of business applications including CRM, accounting, inventory, and other software for more efficient work, will provide digital transformation services and support small and large companies’ growth. This memorandum of understanding (MoU) marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation within Pakistan’s premier IT hub, the CBD NSIT City.

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the government of Punjab has entrusted CBD Punjab with the prestigious NSIT City project. NSIT City is envisioned to provide essential knowledge infrastructure and foster an enabling ecosystem for driving innovation and technology advancement in the region.Through this MoU, CBD Punjab will facilitate Odoo’s advancement into the local market leveraging the NSIT platform. The collaboration between CBD Punjab and Odoo will mutually support the identification and realization of business opportunities in Punjab.

The MoU was officially signed by CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, and Khalid Khan, Country Manager of Odoo, Pakistan, underscoring the commitment of both entities towards advancing technological capabilities in Punjab. The signing ceremony was attended by Director Business Development CBD Punjab, Ali Waqar Shah, Director Marketing CBD Punjab, Waseem Siddiq; Director Project Management CBD Punjab, Asif Iqbal, Director Architecture and Planning, Sameer Aftab Sial, along with other senior officials from CBD Punjab and Odoo Pakistan.

As Pakistan embarks on its digitalization journey with the launch of NSIT City as a regional hub of IT and education, Odoo extends its support as a transformation partner through strategic public-private partnerships. While expressing his views on the signing ceremony CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our efforts to drive technological innovation and economic growth in Punjab. By leveraging Odoo’s expertise and our robust infrastructure at NSIT City , we aim to create a thriving ecosystem for businesses to flourish.”

Khalid Khan, Country Manager of Odoo, Pakistan, shared his optimism, saying, “We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents for Odoo to expand its footprint in Pakistan and especially in Punjab. Together with CBD Punjab, we look forward to empowering businesses and driving digital transformation across various sectors.” This strategic collaboration between PCBDDA and Odoo Middle East DMCC underscores their shared commitment to fostering innovation, technology, and economic development in Pakistan, paving the way for a brighter and digitally empowered future.