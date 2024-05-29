CM Maryam congratulates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, saying that Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of pride not only for the Pakistani nation but also for the entire Muslim Ummah.

In her message on the historic day of Youm-e-Takbeer, she added, “Salutations are due to every member of the team who carried out the great mission of defending the motherland. I salute Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who made Pakistan first nuclear power of the Islamic world.” The CM said that Nawaz Sharif was neither bought nor bent. “I am proud to be daughter of such a great person” she said. The nuclear program is a symbol of Pakistan’s strong defense, she mentioned. Pakistani nation is grateful to Nawaz Sharif for his bold decisions.

She said, “We made Pakistan a nuclear power for strong defense, now it is our mission to make it economically invincible too.”

She added that under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, now Pakistan will raise its head in the world.

“Today, we have to reiterate our commitment of unity, solidarity, hard work, patience and tolerance” she concluded.