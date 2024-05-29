CM Murad felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Tuesday, felicitated the nation on ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ and said that it is a manifestation of collective efforts of all aspects of national strength. The Sindh CM, in his message on ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, also paid tribute to the leadership, people and armed forces of Pakistan who played significant role in making the mother-land a nuclear power.

Murad Shah said that Former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear program who laid the foundation of a program aimed at making Pakistan a nuclear power to maintain peace and deterrence in the region. Paying tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for his foresight and determination to make Pakistan a nuclear power, saying that former PM Shaheed Benazir Bhutto brought innovation in Pakistan’s nuclear program and also launched the missile program in difficult circumstances.

Shazia Marri pays tribute to founders of Pakistan’s Nuclear program

Pakistan Peoples Party’s central spokesperson, Shazia Marri, Tuesday, paid glowing tribute to founders of Pakistan’s nuclear program that made country’s defense impregnable. Shazia Marri, in her message on Youm-e-Takbeer, saluted Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and said that May 28 will always remind us of their services for national defense.

She said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was founder of Pakistan’s nuclear program while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto laid foundation of country’s missile program that become a strong weapon of national defense.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed did not accept any international pressure against the programs for strengthening the defense of the homeland, Shazia Marri said adding that the nation will never forget courage and valour of the leadership of Pakistan.