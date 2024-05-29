Court to announce reserved verdict on appeals of IK, Bibi in Iddat case today

The Islamabad district and sessions court will announce reserved verdict on appeals, filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi, against their conviction in the Iddat case today (Wednesday).

District and sessions judge Shahrukh Arjmund, who heard the case, will announce the verdict. The verdict in the case was reserved on May 23.

During the previous hearing, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, lead counsel for complainant Khawar Fareed Maneka, was not in the court during the hearing of the appeals on May 23 (Thursday).

Defence counsel Usman Gill and the prosecutor concluded their arguments before District and Sessions Judge Sharukh Arjumand.

The court asked his associate to contact Rizwan Abbasi and tell him that he may conclude his arguments in person or via video link.

However, when Mr Abbasi failed to appear, the court reserved its decision.