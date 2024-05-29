Dacoits kill shopkeeper in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN/ BUREWALA/ SARGODHA - Armed robbers gunned down a shopkeeper over resistance during a robbery in a grocery store here on Tuesday, police said. According to details, three to four robbers barged into a grocery store located in Main Pakpattan Town.

The robbers asked the shopkeeper to hand over cash and other valuables to them.

Over resistance, the robbers gunned down shopkeeper and fled after looting cash and other valuables.

The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.

Two killed, three injured in road mishaps in Burewala

At least two persons including a minor kid were killed while three others sustained injuries in two separate road incidents. According to details, two persons on a motorcycle were taking turn when suddenly an overspeeding Vehari bounded bus ran over them near Multan Road. As a result, 65-year-old Ghulam Ali died on the spot while and woman sustained serious injuries. The bus driver managed to escape from there. In another incident, two motorcycles collided near Tufailabad Arifwala Road and were crushed by a trailer coming from behind. As a result, three-year-old child Imran died on the spot while his mother Abida Parveen and another motorcyclist Rana Akmal sustained injuries. Rescue teams shifted the injured to a hospital while police concerned were busy interrogating into the incidents.

Police inspector injured in firing incident in Sargodha

Sargodha Police Inspector was injured after the firing of some unidentified outlaws here under the jurisdiction of Kot Momin police station on Tuesday. A police spokesperson said that Inspector Shahid Iqbal Haral resident of Chawowal was returning home after duty on his car when some unidentified armed outlaws opened fire at him. Resultantly, his both legs got injured . The police concerned reached the spot, shifted the injured to Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital for necessary legal formalities.